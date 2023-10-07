JERUSALEM (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their solidarity with Israel in the wake of a surprise attack near the Gaza Strip that killed at least 100 people.

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns in an unprecedented attack Saturday morning during a major Jewish holiday. In the wake of the attack, Israel said it is now at war with Hamas, and vowed to inflict an “unprecedented price”, launching airstrikes in Gaza.

BACKGROUND: Hamas surprise attack stuns Israel, hundreds dead

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse:

I strongly condemn the violent attacks on Israel, our ally. The reports of civilian casualties are heart-wrenching – there is never justification for terrorism.

Senator Jack Reed

I condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. Israel has a right to defend itself from attack. I stand with the people of Israel and send my condolences to the Israelis killed and wounded in this horrific attack.

Congressman Seth Magaziner