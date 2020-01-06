RI congressmen: US must take steps to ease tension in Middle East

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Iran gathered Monday for the funeral of General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. airstrike last week.

While the U.S. braces for potential retaliation from Iranian leaders, members of Congress are raising questions about what prompted President Donald Trump to order the deadly attack.

“I think the consequences, we’re going to discover, are quite severe,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said Monday.

Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that while Soleimani was a “brutal terrorist,” he believes the decision to kill him was “not fully thought-out” and Iran is more unified and committed to striking back as a result.

Reed and his fellow lawmakers agreed that steps must be taken to ease the tension in the Middle East and prevent the ongoing conflict from boiling over into all-out war.

“I think there’s trepidation on both sides of the aisle,” he said. “Congress has never been consulted on this, and I think the feeling is that this is something that could get out of hand very quickly.”

Iran’s statements suggest any retaliation would be taken on military targets overseas, not on U.S. soil, according to Reed, but he added that we can’t let our guard down.

Congressman Jim Langevin reiterated that U.S. needs to be prepared, saying Iran has a number of options on the table including a cyberattack.

“One of the things that always worried me is, God forbid, that there were ever a cyber event, a cyberattack that targeted our utilities and can potentially shut down our electric production, electric grid. Not just for days or weeks – but potentially for months,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Congress will be briefed on the matter in the coming days and he expects hearings will follow. He said the most pressing question in his mind is whether Soleimani’s killing was a strategic move or an impulsive one.

“At this moment, it’s hard to tell,” he said. “But when you look at the various mixed signals coming out of the administration, there’s certainly a wide-open question that this was an impulsive act that was rashly decided and that surprised the defense professionals.”

“Maybe they’ll have to be more careful in the future about what options they put in front of this president,” Whitehouse added.

Congress is expected to vote this week on a resolution limiting Trump’s war powers.

“I don’t think we’re going to go into a full-on state of war but I do think we’re going to continue to be in a very deadly conflict against a very wily adversary on fields that are not always familiar to us and we better darn well be doing this knowing what we’re up to,” Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse added that his top priority is to make sure our troops overseas are protected.