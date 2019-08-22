RI Attorney General Neronha meets with US AG Barr

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and other state attorneys general met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

In an appearance for Friday’s Dan Yorke State of Mind, Neronha said he and Barr both agreed that more needs to be done about human trafficking.

“Attorney General Barr and attorneys general from the states agree we have to marshal our resources to root out where this is happening,” Neronha said. “The fact that our cases are down doesn’t mean that human trafficking’s gone away.”

Neronha said the crackdown of websites like “Backpage” has driven human trafficking deeper underground.

Both Barr and Neronha also agreed on the need to crack down elder abuse and fraud.