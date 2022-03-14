PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation has received a $12 million gift that will help dozens of Rhode Island high school graduates pay for college.

The foundation announced Monday that the gift that will endow the Robert G. and Joyce Andrew College Scholarship Fund is the largest donation expressly for scholarships in the foundation’s 106-year history, and it is expected to generate enough income to provide nearly 100 scholarships a year.

They were married for 59 years.

Robert Andrew died in 2015, and Joyce Andrew died in 2018.

The foundation estimates this year’s scholarships will average about $6,000.