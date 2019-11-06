Republican wins competitive race for Mississippi governor

Mississippi Governor-elect Tate Reeves addresses his supporters at a state GOP election night party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. Reeves, the current lieutenant governor, defeated Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republicans are strengthening their dominance in Mississippi by keeping the governorship and picking up the last remaining statewide office that has been held by a Democrat.

Second-term Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday defeated fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood in the hardest-fought Mississippi governor’s race since 2003.

The Republican state treasurer, Lynn Fitch, was elected attorney general. She defeated Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins, a military veteran and former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both traveled to Mississippi in the closing days of the campaign to stump for Reeves.

Hood did not invite prominent national Democrats to the state, but former President Barack Obama recorded a phone message urging people to vote for Hood.