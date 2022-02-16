EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Looking to escape to warmer pastures? Well, it may cost you a few bucks more to get to your destination.

Hopper’s 2022 Spring Break Travel Report says that while domestic airfare prices are down 6% and international prices are down 14% compared to 2019, those prices are expected to rise roughly 45% between mid-February and mid-March.

The report suggests those flying domestically can expect to dish out about $290 for round-trip flights in mid-March, while traveling internationally will run about $690.

Long story short? Book your flight as soon as you can.

Here are some of the most popular destinations and average round-trip cost, according to the report:

Miami, FL ($193) Las Vegas, NV ($252) Orlando, FL ($222) Fort Lauderdale, FL ($190) Los Angeles, CA ($229)

Here are some of the most popular destinations and average round-trip cost, according to the report: