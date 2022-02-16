EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Looking to escape to warmer pastures? Well, it may cost you a few bucks more to get to your destination.
Hopper’s 2022 Spring Break Travel Report says that while domestic airfare prices are down 6% and international prices are down 14% compared to 2019, those prices are expected to rise roughly 45% between mid-February and mid-March.
The report suggests those flying domestically can expect to dish out about $290 for round-trip flights in mid-March, while traveling internationally will run about $690.
Long story short? Book your flight as soon as you can.
Here are some of the most popular destinations and average round-trip cost, according to the report:
- Miami, FL ($193)
- Las Vegas, NV ($252)
- Orlando, FL ($222)
- Fort Lauderdale, FL ($190)
- Los Angeles, CA ($229)
- Cancun, Mexico ($320)
- Mexico City, Mexico ($346)
- Cabo, Mexico ($373)
- Paris, France ($537)
- Puerto Vallarta, Mexico ($362)