Report: 3 dead in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Report: 3 dead in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

by: The Associated Press

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports that people were killed.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information.

