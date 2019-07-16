Live Now /
Remembering JFK Jr. 20 years after his death

US & World

by: Courtney Carter, Associated Press

(AP Photo/Mitch Jacobson)

JFK Jr & Carolyn Bessette

(WPRI) — Tuesday, July 16, is the 20th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife and her sister.

Kennedy, his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren, were on their way to Martha’s Vineyard for the wedding of his cousin, Rory Kennedy. JFK Jr. was piloting the single-engine airplane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

The trio had left from Essex County Airport in Caldwell, New Jersey. Kennedy had checked in with the control tower but the plane was reported missing after it failed to arrive on time.

The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum has a special exhibit this week in his honor.

