Reed: Trump should apologize for diminishing troops’ injuries after Iran strike

A bulldozer clears rubble and debris at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Sen. Jack Reed is calling upon President Donald Trump to apologize to the 34 United States military personnel who suffered traumatic brain injuries following Iran’s retaliatory missile strike earlier this month.

The missile strike, ordered by Iranian officials, was in direct response to the United States airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Soon after the attack, Trump tweeted “All is well!” and later characterized the reported injuries as “not very serious.”

“I heard they had headaches and a couple of other things,” Trump said soon after the Pentagon reported that 11 servicemembers had been evacuated from Iraq with concussion-like symptoms.

On Friday, the Pentagon reported that 34 servicemembers suffered traumatic brain injuries from the missile attack. The Pentagon also reported that some servicemembers did not immediately experience symptoms and those cases were discovered in the days following the attack.

“TBI is a serious matter. It is not a ‘headache,’ and it’s plain wrong for President Trump to diminish their wounds,” Reed, a ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, said in a statement. “He may not have meant to disrespect them, but President Trump’s comments were an insult to our troops. He owes them an apology.”

Reed said it is imperative for Trump to “quickly clarify his comments or they could cause further damage.”

Trump ultimately chose not to retaliate after it was determined the damage from the attack was minimal. Tensions have since eased between the two nations.