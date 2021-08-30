Red Cross volunteers from RI, Conn. deployed to Gulf Coast to aid in Ida recovery efforts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Organizations across New England are sending volunteers to the Gulf Coast to help those impacted by Ida.

American Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island Communications Director Jocelyn Hillard tells 12 News 11 volunteers were deployed to the region to help operate shelters and provide supplies to those who needed to evacuate or have lost power.

Hurricane Ida made landfall 16 years to the day of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated both Louisiana and Mississippi.

Hillard said the typical deployment lasts approximately two weeks so volunteers can help out before, during and after the storm.

“This is not a vacation,” Hillard said of the deployment. “This is going into a storm and helping our friends that may have lost everything.”

A helicopter crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod was also deployed to Mobile, Alabama to provide assistance with rescue and recovery efforts.

Welcome Air Sta Cape Cod! We now have crews from North Carolina, Louisiana, Texas, and aircrews from many more at ATC in Mobile.



A similar story is unfolding at @USCG Air Sta Houston. As our ATC folks said, we literally have Ida surrounded. #Ida #Storm21 #Ready #PlanForward pic.twitter.com/2yr8wuDpB5 — USCG Atlantic Area (@USCGLANTAREA) August 29, 2021

The Massachusetts Task Force sent 80 members to Louisiana to assist residents impacted by Ida, as well as search and rescue. They’re scheduled to arrive by Monday evening.