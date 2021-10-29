Rare view of northern lights possible for several states this Halloween weekend

US & World

by: Chris Tomer, Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Northern lights aurora borealis

(KDVR) – Thanks to a significant solar flare, the spectacular natural phenomenon known as the northern lights could be visible from a number of states over this weekend, just in time for the spookiest day of the year.

X1 solar flare Credit: NASA

A geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for Saturday and Sunday after a major X1 solar flare happened Oct. 28, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

According to NASA, solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, however — when intense enough — they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel.

The solar flare resulted in a coronal mass ejection, which is now traveling toward Earth. 

It’s expected to interact with the outer atmosphere and, if the storm is as strong as projected, could drive the aurora borealis further away from where it might usually be visible. 

This means a rare event is possible. People in states across the upper Midwest, in the Northeast and as far west as the state of Washington could see the northern lights.

Depending on how things play out, states as far south as Pennsylvania and Oregon could also get a glimpse of the otherworldly glow.

The further north you travel, the better the odds you have of seeing the northern lights.

If you think you might have a shot at seeing the aurora borealis, make sure the weather forecast is clear and get away from the city lights for the best view.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com