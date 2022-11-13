CHICAGO (WPRI) — U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, is expected to travel to Chicago with the First Lady and other members of the Biden Administration Monday as they kick off National Apprenticeship Week.

“During National Apprenticeship Week, we celebrate the workers of America, the best in the world,” said President Biden, “and lift up the importance of apprenticeship programs run by unions, employers, and other organizations.”

First Lady Jill Biden and Raimondo are expected to arrive in Chicago around 11:30 a.m. Monday. They’ll also be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

“By partnering with employers and industry stakeholders, the Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative has produced commitments to create nearly 500 new Registered Apprenticeships programs,” said Walsh. “These results will increase our skilled workforce – including people in underrepresented communities

National Apprenticeship Week ends Friday, November 18th.