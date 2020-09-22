Pres. Trump aims to send ‘strong message’ to China in UN address

US & World

by: Alexa Mencia

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is set to give a prerecorded address as part of the 75th annual United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump told reporters Monday that he’d have a “strong message” for China, but he didn’t provide further details.

The administration has criticized the Chinese Communist Party for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, election meddling and espionage in the United States.

Trump’s speech comes a day after he declared that all U.N. sanctions against Iran have been reimposed. The majority of U.N. Security Council members reject the move, questioning whether the U.S. has the legal standing to restore the sanctions because Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018. 

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has signaled that he would rejoin the deal if he’s elected. But the former vice president also said he wants to negotiate tougher terms and expand the agreement’s mandate to include non-nuclear matters.

The White House has not previewed his U.N. speech, but Trump was expected to highlight agreements the U.S. brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

