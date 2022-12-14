Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is calling for a “humble” Christmas this year, with savings from reduced spending on gifts donated to Ukrainians.

Francis called Wednesday for “concrete gestures” of charity for Ukrainians this holiday season during his weekly general audience.

Francis has spoken out frequently about the “martyred” people of Ukraine ever since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

The Vatican has organized humanitarian deliveries over recent months, including a clothing drive this month to bring thermal wear to Ukrainians suffering the winter cold with reduced heating and electricity.