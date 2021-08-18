CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Pope Francis says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is ‘an act of love’

US & World

by: Monica Ryan, WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WJW) – Pope Francis and several other members of the clergy appeared in a PSA promoting the COVID-19 vaccines.

The PSA is from the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative in cooperation with the Vatican’s Dicastery for Integral Human Development.

The message in the video is delivered in English, Spanish and Portuguese so as to reach a worldwide audience. The PSA reminds people that “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives.”

“Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” Pope Francis said in the PSA. “Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love. I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love, no matter how small, love is always grand.”

There are six other clergy members in the video with Pope Francis, including cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America.

