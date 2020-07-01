Poll: About 7 in 10 white evangelicals approve of Trump

President Trump holds a Bible in a photo op outside the St John’s Episcopal Church across the street from the White House, June 1 2020 (Nexstar)

NEW YORK (AP) — About 7 in 10 white evangelical Protestants approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of his job, according to a new survey.

That support from a cornerstone of his political base has remained strong following a polarizing church visit and a Supreme Court ruling on LGBT discrimination that disheartened some conservatives.

Trump’s 72% approval among white evangelicals in June, released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, represents a fall of six percentage points since a similar April survey.

But Trump’s approval among white evangelicals has remained largely consistent over his presidency, like his approval rating overall.