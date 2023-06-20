CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire police affidavit alleges that Harmony Montgomery’s father spent months moving and hiding her body after he killed the 5-year-old in 2019.

Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty in October to second-degree murder and other charges.

The affidavit, released Tuesday, details information from Montgomery’s estranged wife, who was Harmony’s stepmother. She says he hid the body in the trunk of a car, in a ceiling vent and in the walk-in freezer at his workplace before disposing of it in March 2020.

Harmony was reported missing in late 2021 but police believe she was killed in December 2019.

Her body has not been found.