Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

In this undated photo provided by the Louisville Police Department is officer, Brett Hankison. Louisville, Ky., Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday, June 19, 2020, that Hankison, who is one of three police officers involved in the March 13 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, will be fired. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. (Louisville Police Department via AP)

The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A termination letter for Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department Tuesday said Hankinson violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

The letter also said Hankinson violated the rule against using deadly force.

Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation.

Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.