Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Texas cabinet plant

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and four people were wounded Thursday in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location. The shooting happened in the bays in a plant where employees make cabinets.

Buske said a motive in the shooting was not clear.

The shooter was gone by the time officers arrived, Buske said.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a male suspect in the shooting was arrested in the tiny town of Iola, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away from the cabinet plant.

The state trooper who was shot while pursuing the suspect was is in serious but stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

Kent Moore Cabinets employees were being interviewed, Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said earlier, and witnesses had identified a suspect. Police were looking for the suspected shooter, James said, but he could not describe that person.

“At this site, when law enforcement showed up it was already over with,” James said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington.

Police asked people to stay away from the business during the investigation.

Bryan is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Houston. Kent Moore Cabinets is headquartered in Bryan and employs more than 600 people across the state, according to the company’s website. The company makes custom cabinets and has design centers in neighboring College Station and nearly a dozen Texas cities.

A person who answered the phone Thursday at Kent Moore Cabinets’ headquarters said she could not provide any information on the shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families.

“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect.”