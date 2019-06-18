Police: Mom drives into Michigan river with kids; 2 dead

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are working to recover a third body after police say a mother drove her vehicle with two children inside into the Kalamazoo River.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said authorities have recovered two bodies from the Kalamazoo River near Verburg Park, near the intersection of Paterson Street and Riverview Drive.

It started around 11:45 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a Walgreens for two young women who were upset and trying to find their uncle. Officers learned a family member had intentionally driven into the Kalamazoo River. They also told the officers the woman had her two children inside the vehicle, according to a KDPS news release.

When officers started searching near Verburg Park, they found two bodies.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are waiting to release the victims’ names until they can positively identify the bodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.