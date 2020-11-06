Police: Men with guns arrested near vote counting in Philly

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police said they arrested two men Thursday for not having permits to carry the guns they were armed with near the state convention center, where vote counting is ongoing.

Police said they had received information that individuals armed with firearms were on their way to the convention center in Philadelphia in a Hummer truck.

The two men arrested acknowledged that the Hummer spotted by officers near the center was their vehicle, police said. An additional firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Police say both men will face firearm charges but have not been formally charged yet. Their names had not been released as of Friday morning.

