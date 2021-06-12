Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes

1. Providence's plan to borrow upwards of $700 million to shore up the pension fund has received a rather chilly reception in its initial vetting at the State House, with Treasurer Magaziner calling it a "risky" proposal and "a gamble" in testimony to the House Finance Committee. Tellingly, Senate Finance has yet to even schedule a hearing on the bill -- a signal of where it falls on legislative leaders' priority list as the session enters the homestretch. Mayor Elorza admits he's facing serious skepticism, but he's adamant that a bond is Providence's best available option to address a $1.2 billion problem. "This is a ticking time bomb for the city," Elorza said on this week's Newsmakers. The crux of his argument is that Providence no longer has meaningful wiggle room on its pension obligations -- he says a 2012 judicial consent decree and a 2020 state Supreme Court ruling effectively lock in the payments, unless city retirees wake up one day and volunteer to cut their own benefits. Since the money has to be paid either way, he argues, the city might as well engage in some financial arbitrage by borrowing the money upfront and attempting to make enough investing it in the financial markets to help cover some of that $1.2 billion. "If you're against this, then I assume you're against this because there's a better option out there," Elorza said. "And we need to push and ask -- well, if not this, what are we going to do?" One criticism the mayor has taken to heart: that city residents should get to vote on such a huge transaction in a referendum before it goes forward. "I'm very flexible," he said. "If that's what's stopping this from going forward, I'm happy to put it to a special election and put it to the voters."

2. The crisis atmosphere surrounding the Providence schools seemed to ease a bit this week with the widely applauded appointment of Dr. Javier Montañez as interim superintendent. (Montañez, principal of Leviton Dual Language School, has quite a backstory -- he grew up in Providence, at one point was even homeless, yet eventually got his doctorate in education.) With the schools still under state control, Governor McKee clearly plans to take a strong hand in managing the situation -- no surprise considering his passion for improving underachieving schools. McKee indicated this week he wants to create a new office that will be part of the effort, telling The Globe's Dan McGowan, "In that scenario, I’ll be acting like the mayor of Providence." Yet the actual mayor -- Jorge Elorza -- says the state is still just nibbling around the edges of the problems in Providence after a year and a half, and argues that won't change unless McKee and his advisers use their power to change seniority protections in the teachers union contract. "Let's just get on with it," Elorza said on Newsmakers. "I know it's a tough decision. I know it's going to be messy. I know people are going to flip out. They're going to be really upset. But it's got to be done for our kids." That argument not only enrages union members -- it also angers progressives, who think the mayor's rhetoric is disrespectful to organized labor. Elorza's response: "When I think about supporting unions I think about the little guys banding together and taking on the powers that be, taking on the empire. That's a righteous cause that I can get behind. But what has happened specifically with the Providence Teachers Union is, the Providence Teachers Union has become the empire. They're acting like the powers that be. They're looking to protect their advantage and to protect their privilege."