Pink seesaws enable play across Mexico-US border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (CBS) — A group of architects have designed and placed three neon pink seesaws through the border wall between Mexico and United States in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua and the outskirts of El Paso, Texas.

Ronald Rael, one of the architects who worked on the seesaws, said the piece is a reflection on the relationship between the two countries.

Referring to the installation, he said “If you do something on one side, it will have an impact on the other side. And that’s what happens politically between United States and Mexico. What they do there impacts here; what they do here, it will impact there – it’s the same with the seesaw.”

Artists have put up art installations on the border for years.

Artist Ana Teresa Fernández and others painted a section of the border fence in Nogales, Arizona, and Nogales, Mexico, blue in 2015 so it would blend with the sky.

Two years ago, artists projected light features onto border wall prototypes south of San Diego.

And in 2017, a French artist erected a photo of a giant toddler peering over the wall near the Tacate, California, crossing.