Pilot, 3 passengers safe after Navy plane crash in Virginia

US & World

by: WAVY Web Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say four people are safe following a crash involving a U.S. Navy plane in Accomack County Monday.

State police were alerted about the crash just before 4 p.m. Monday and found the wreckage of the aircraft near a rural intersection in Bloxom.

Police did not say what type of aircraft the plane is or who owns it, but a U.S. Navy Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Beth Baker confirmed the plane is a Navy aircraft.

Authorities closed both roads and set up a detour at the intersection during the crash investigation.

The county sheriff’s office says state troopers will be the lead agency at the scene.

  • (Photo courtesy: Shore Daily News)
  • (WAVY photo)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/27/2020: Sue Cienki, R.I. Republican Party Chairwoman

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour