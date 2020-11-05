Arrests mount as marchers demand vote count, others cry foul

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The tattoo “We The People”, a phrase from the United States Constitution, decorates the arm of Trump supporter Bob Lewis, left, as he argues with counter protestor Ralph Gaines while Trump supporters demonstrate against the election results outside the central counting board at the tcf Center in Detroit, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Demonstrator Karen Louise Gonsalves, of Boston, center, displays a placard, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, during a protest on the Boston Common, in Boston, as ballots continue to be counted in some battleground states for the general election. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Demonstrators march to urge that all votes be counted, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

People march during a protest after the Nov. 3 elections, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

People march during a protest one day after elections, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

People gather during a Protect the Results rally at the Common, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Protesters rally about the election Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A woman wears a mask showing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while listening to speakers outside of Revolution Hall before marching in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Workers board up a Zara store in preparation for election results protests, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A man carries a gun as he walks during a march in support of vote counting after the Nov. 3 elections, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Protesters march in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Demonstrators, including one carrying a Black Lives Matter flag, march to urge that all votes be counted, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Police officers arrest a protestor as he marched through the East Village during demonstration, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Protesters hold letters that spell Count Every Vote as they cross an overpass while marching in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

New York Police officers accost demonstrators in the West Village, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

People wanting to be election challengers yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep additional challengers from entering due to overcrowding, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

An election official, right, talks with a challenger, center, from entering the central counting board, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Police arrested dozens of people in New York, Portland, Oregon, and other cities overnight at protests demanding all votes be counted in the race for the White House, while smaller groups backing President Donald Trump returned to tabulation sites in closely contested states to cry foul over the election.

In Minneapolis, police cited more than 600 demonstrators who marched onto a highway Wednesday night protesting Trump’s threats to challenge the election results, as well as a variety of social injustices, authorities said Thursday.

The protests came as the Trump campaign insisted, without evidence, that there were major problems with the voting and the counting of ballots.

In Portland, some marchers smashed the windows of businesses and hurled fireworks at officers as uncertainty over the election combined with months of unrest over racial injustice and other causes. Police made at least 12 arrests.

As the city cleaned up on Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown drew a line between a peaceful gathering by marchers aligned with the Black Lives Matter movement and “self-styled anarchist protesters” who damaged buildings, including a church that feeds the homeless.

“Indiscriminate destruction solves nothing. These are acts of privilege,” she said.

Loaded rifle seized in arrest. Deputies arrested a man believed to have thrown a Molotov cocktail at PPB officers. Deps. seized a rifle w/ a full magazine. They also recovered add'l magazines, commercial grade fireworks, a knife & spray paint cans. Arrest info to come later. pic.twitter.com/8kERARSSQw — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

In New York, where hundreds of people paraded past boarded-up luxury stores on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, police arrested 25 and issued summonses to 32 others.

Demonstrators in Chicago marched through downtown and along a street across the river from Trump Tower. Protesters also gathered in cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Pittsburgh and San Diego.

The protests came as smaller groups of Trump supporters gathered at vote tabulation sites in Phoenix, Detroit and Philadelphia, decrying counts that showed Democrat Joe Biden leading or gaining ground.

In Phoenix, at least two dozen Trump supporters gathered outside City Hall on Thursday morning, chanting “Protect our vote!” The group said it planned to return to the tabulation center, where demonstrators Wednesday night lashed out at Fox News for declaring Biden the winner in Arizona.

Observers from both major political parties were inside the election center as ballots were processed and counted, and the procedure was live-streamed online at all times.

In Detroit, a few dozen Trump supporters gathered outside the city’s convention center Thursday morning as election workers counted absentee ballots inside. The protesters held signs that read, “Stop the steal” and “Stop the cheat.”

A small group of counterprotesters gathered on the other side of the street, and the two sides shouted at each other. Trump supporters occasionally mocked those on the other side over a loudspeaker.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, insisted Wednesday that both parties and the public had been given access to the tallying, “using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately.”