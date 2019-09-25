Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Juul CEO steps down amid growing vaping concerns

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. tobacco giants Philip Morris and Altria are calling off merger talks and Juul’s CEO Kevin Burns is stepping down with safety concerns over e-cigarettes intensifying.

The makers of Marlboro cigarettes said last month that they were in discussions to become a single company, more than a decade after splitting into two as lawsuits mounted.

Altria has exclusively sold Marlboro cigarettes and other tobacco brands in the U.S., while Philip Morris has handled international sales.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to address vaping concerns Wednesday and any possible action that can be taken. This follows Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker placing a four-month ban on all vaping products.

Philip Morris International Inc. CEO André Calantzopoulos said Wednesday that the companies will instead focus on launching IQOS in the U.S. IQOS is a heat-not-burn cigarette alternative made by Philip Morris.

Altria Group Inc. also announced that K.C. Crosthwaite will become JUUL’s new CEO, replacing Kevin Burns.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams