Passport prices to increase by $20 next week

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traveling out of the country will soon be a bit more expensive for Americans who need to apply for or renew their passports.

Starting next week, the cost for a passport book will increase by $20, according to the State Department.

On Dec 27, the cost for a passport book will increase by $20. The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world. For current passport fees, see: https://t.co/Ky2VrT7dtB. pic.twitter.com/SAw5HwaVUg — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) December 20, 2021

This means new passports for travelers ages 16 and older will cost $165, while passport renewals will cost $130.

“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” the State Department said.