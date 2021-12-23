Passport prices to increase by $20 next week

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traveling out of the country will soon be a bit more expensive for Americans who need to apply for or renew their passports.
Starting next week, the cost for a passport book will increase by $20, according to the State Department.
This means new passports for travelers ages 16 and older will cost $165, while passport renewals will cost $130.
“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” the State Department said.