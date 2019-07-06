Paris protesters want crackdown on men who kill women

PARIS (AP) — Protesters in Paris are demanding tougher government measures to prevent men from killing their wives, girlfriends or former partners.

France has registered more than 70 such alleged killings so far this year, according to a Facebook group tracking them, up from official numbers in previous years. A growing number of voices are demanding action.

Such killings often involve women who had already reported their attackers to police. A former women’s rights minister is demanding an internal government investigation into how police handled the cases.

Protesters at Saturday’s demonstration at Paris’ Republique plaza want more restraining measures against abusive men and shelters for abused women. Some want every police station to include a specialist in handling violence against women.

The current government has promised to accelerate measures to protect abused women.