Parents find 5K+ fentanyl pills inside child’s toy from thrift store

PHOENIX (NEXSTAR) – A child’s toy bought at an Arizona thrift store turned out to be stuffed with what police believe was thousands of pills of the dangerous drug fentanyl.

A couple bought the Glo Worm toy for their daughter at a store in El Mirage, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The Glo Worm is built to light up and play music when squeezed, and can be opened to remove electronics before washing.

The parents were in the process of cleaning the toy when they stumbled across the pills and called police.

Police recommend parents inspect “all opened and used items.”

