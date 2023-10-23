(NEXSTAR) – An estimated 39,156 people packed up and moved out of Rhode Island in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey.

Most of them didn’t go very far though.

The most popular destination for people leaving the Ocean State was Massachusetts, with an estimated 11,290 making the trip across the border. Connecticut was the second most popular state, picking up 3,977 new residents from us.

Rounding out the top five destinations were Florida (3,816), New York (1,993) and California (1,755).

Despite the number of people leaving, Rhode Island actually saw a slight gain of roughly 1,200 new residents. An estimated 40,311 moved in from out of state last year. Massachusetts led this list as well, with 12,606 ditching the Bay State for us.

People leaving Florida for a colder climate were the second largest group, with 3,951 who headed north.

Connecticut (2,896), Texas (2,684), and New York (2,324) finished off the top five. An additional 8,605 moved to the state from other countries.

The results of the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey were published earlier this month. The annual survey is released more frequently than the official Census, to help “local officials, community leaders, and businesses understand the changes taking place in their communities,” according to the Census Bureau.