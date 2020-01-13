WATCH: Oscar nominations are out: Here’s who got the nod

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dean-Charles Chapman, left, and George MacKay in a scene from “1917,” directed by Sam Mendes. Nominations to the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13. (François Duhamel/Universal Pictures via AP)

The nominees for the Academy Awards are being announced in Los Angeles.

Issa Rae and John Cho are announcing nominees in 24 categories that honor the best achievements in films released in 2019.

The nominees for best picture are: “Ford v. Ferrari”; “The Irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little Women”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Parasite.”

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Brad Pitt in a scene from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Andrew Cooper/Sony via AP)

This image released by Neon shows Yeo-jeong Jo in a scene from “Parasite.” On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Neon via AP)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows George MacKay, center, in a scene from “1917,” directed by Sam Mendes. On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (François Duhamel/Universal Pictures via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from “Joker.” On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by 20th Century fox shows Christian Bale, right, and Matt Damon in a scene from “Ford v. Ferrari.” On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox via AP)

This image released by Sony Pictures shows, clockwise from top left, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.” On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures via AP)

This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Taika Waititi, left, and Roman Griffin Davis in a scene from “Jojo Rabbit.” On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Adam Driver in “Marriage Story.” On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. Johansson and Driver were also nominated for best leading actress and leading actor. (Netflix via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Ray Romano in a scene from “The Irishman.” On Monday, Jan. 13 Pacino was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in the film. (Netflix via AP)

The nominees for best actress are: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy.”

This image released by Roadside Attractions shows Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in a scene from “Judy.” On Monday, Jan. 13, Zellweger was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film. (David Hindley/Roadside Attractions via AP)

This image released by Focus Features shows Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in a scene from “Harriet.” On Monday, Jan. 13, Erivo was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film. (Glen Wilson/Focus Features via AP)

This image released by Sony Pictures shows, from left, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in a scene from “Little Women.” On Monday, Jan. 13, Ronan was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film. (Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures via AP)

This image released by Lionsgate shows Charlize Theron in a scene from “Bombshell.” On Monday, Jan. 13, Theron was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film. (Hilary B. Gayle/Lionsgate via AP)

The nominees for best actor are: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker.”

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Antonio Banderas, left, and Julieta Serrano in a scene from “Pain and Glory.” On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, the film was nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture in a foreign language. Banderas was also nominated for an Oscar for leading actor. (Manolo Pavón/Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from “Joker.” On Monday, Jan. 13, Phoenix was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in the film. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Bergoglio in a scene from “The Two Popes.” On Monday, Jan. 13, Pryce was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in the film. (Peter Mountain/Netflix via AP)

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” On Monday, Jan. 13, DiCaprio was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in the film. (Andrew Cooper/Sony via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Adam Driver in “Marriage Story.” On Monday, Jan. 13, Driver was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in the film. (Netflix via AP)

The nominees for best supporting actress are: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”.

The nominees for best international film are: “Corpus Christi,” Poland; “Honeyland,” North Macdeonia; “Les Miserables,” France; “Pain and Glory,” Spain; “Parasite,” South Korea.

The best director nominees were all-male, prompting Rae to say, “Congratulations to those men” after the names were read. The director nominees are: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite;” Sam Mendes, “1917;” Todd Phillips, “Joker;” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman;” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

The nominees for documentary feature are: “American Factory”; “The Cave”; “The Edge of Democracy”; “For Sama”; “Honeyland.”

The nominees for best animated feature film: “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World”; “Toy Story 4”; “I Lost My Body”; “Klaus”; “Missing Link.”

This year’s nominees will bring plenty of star power to the Feb. 9 ceremony — a good thing, too, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place Feb. 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. ABC will again broadcast the show, viewership for which last year rose 12% to 29.6 million.

