Orlando officer suspended pending investigation into arrests of 2 children

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida school resource officer has been suspended as he is investigated for arresting a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old for separate incidents at their schools.

Orlando television station WKMG reported Sunday that Officer Dennis Turner has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Orlando Police Department.

The department’s policy requires an officer to get the approval of a watch commander for the arrest of someone under age 12. WKMG says that didn’t happen during last Thursday’s arrests.

Meralyn Kirkland acknowledges that her 6-year-old granddaughter might have been acting out in class last Thursday, but says it was because the child had not been sleeping well because of a medical condition.

In an interview with WKMG News 6 in Orlando , Kirkland said a staff member at an elementary school was kicked while trying to calm the child. That’s when Turner intervened and sent the first grader to a juvenile detention center for fingerprints and a mug shot.

The 6-year-old girl was returned to her school, and not processed, after a transport officer found out approval wasn’t obtained.

The 8-year-old was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center before being released to a family member. The child’s gender wasn’t released, nor was the reason for the arrest.