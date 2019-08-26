Olive oil tariffs have local businesses concerned

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The price of olive oil could soon go up.

The Trump Administration is threatening tariffs on olive oil and other European products in retaliation against Europe in a long dispute over aircraft subsidies.

That idea is worrying a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers since the United States gets about 70% of its olive oil from Europe.

“Without European imports of olive oil, the United States cannot meet current consumer demand,” the group recently wrote in a letter sent to the U.S. Trade Representative.

Chef and Italian goods consultant, Walter Potenza, says local businesses and olive oil distributors are watching this trade war very closely, fearing prices could potentially double.

“The President is the one to promote U.S. business,” Potenza said. “That’s a noble idea but the rest of the world is always producing great food. They are playing an unfair game because we are talking about nutritious food here.”

Potenza says some existing local olive oil retailers may absorb the price increase to keep their customers.

Assistant Professor of Economics at Providence College, Christopher Limnios, says consumers may switch to another form of oil or fat if the cost of olive oil increases substantially.

“This isn’t sort of a surprise,” Limnios said. “His [the President] whole campaign was basically running on trying to even the playing field. It’s like economic warfare in a way, with a lot less collateral damage.”

A spokesperson for Congressman David Cicilline says while he didn’t sign onto the letter, he shares his colleagues’ concern.

“The economy is getting weaker every day because President Trump started a trade war without a strategy to win it,” Cicilline said in a statement. “If he imposes tariffs on olive oil and other consumer goods, it will raise costs across our country, and here in Rhode Island.”