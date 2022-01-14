Oldest WWII veteran to be remembered at museum service

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Family and friends of a New Orleans man who was the oldest World War II veteran when he died earlier in January will gather to remember him at a ceremony.

Lawrence Brooks died on Jan. 5 at the age of 112.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. The service is for invited relatives, friends and guests but also will be live-streamed on the museum’s website.

Brooks was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1940. After Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, he was assigned to the mostly Black 91st Engineer General Service Regiment stationed in Australia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 1/14/2022: Robert Walsh, Executive Director of the National Education Association, R.I.

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com