(WPRI) — The Ocean Race, a six month event where racing yachts travel world wide, sets sail today.

The 32,000 nautical mile long race kicks off in Spain, and will stop in several other international cities over the coming months, before finishing in Italy.

The race is scheduled to make a stop in Newport around May 10.

The U.S.A. team, 11th Hour Racing Team, is based out of R.I.

Bristol native Charlie Enright is the skipper of the racing yacht.