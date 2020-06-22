NYPD officer in ‘chokehold’ video had prior brutality case

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer removed from duty after he was recorded putting a man in what the police commissioner said was a banned chokehold once faced criminal charges alleging he pistol-whipped a teenage suspect and broke two of his teeth.
The police department moved quickly to suspend Officer David Afanador without pay after Sunday’s confrontation on the boardwalk at Rockaway Beach in Queens.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday the swift action was a sign of “unprecedented times.” Shea announced the suspension hours only hours after video of the incident was posted on social media.
It’s at least the second time Afanador has been suspended from the force.