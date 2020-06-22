NYPD officer in ‘chokehold’ video had prior brutality case

In this photo taken from police body cam video, New York Police officers arrest a man on a boardwalk Sunday, June 21, 2020, in New York. New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says a police officer was quickly suspended without pay after putting his arm around the man’s neck because we are living in “unprecedented times.” Shea announced the suspension on Sunday just hours after the officer used what the commissioner called “an apparent chokehold” during a confrontation on a boardwalk in the Rockaway section of Queens. (NYPD via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer removed from duty after he was recorded putting a man in what the police commissioner said was a banned chokehold once faced criminal charges alleging he pistol-whipped a teenage suspect and broke two of his teeth.

The police department moved quickly to suspend Officer David Afanador without pay after Sunday’s confrontation on the boardwalk at Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday the swift action was a sign of “unprecedented times.” Shea announced the suspension hours only hours after video of the incident was posted on social media.

It’s at least the second time Afanador has been suspended from the force.