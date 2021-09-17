North Macedonia: Protest in Tetovo for deadly hospital fire

1. The race for Rhode Island governor got a lot of attention this week, but behind the scenes the Democratic primary to replace Seth Magaziner as treasurer is finally starting to take shape, too. It's a very different situation from the other general office that's opening up -- secretary of state, where Gregg Amore has established an early advantage -- because no one has made an aggressive early effort to lock up support. "It's wide open at this point," says 12 News politics analyst Joe Fleming. So who might get in? Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor is increasingly likely to take the plunge, hoping voters credit him with the state's recovery from the pandemic. Liz Beretta-Perik, a longtime party leader and fundraiser who was a finalist for lieutenant governor, could easily self-fund a campaign for treasurer -- and Beretta-Perik told me she is "thinking about it seriously." James Diossa, who was term-limited out of the mayor's office in Central Falls and passed over for lieutenant governor, reports he is "very serious about a treasurer's run in 2022." Marvin Abney, a Newport lawmaker known for his steady leadership on House Finance, is intrigued by suggestions that he should jump in. "It's nothing I drummed up," Abney told me. "But I've had quite a few people, honestly, say over the last month or so, 'Hey, how best can you continue to serve your state?'" Abney's Senate counterpart, Cumberland's Ryan Pearson, is keeping the door open, too. "Running for treasurer in 2022 is something that I am considering with a goal to make a decision by the end of the year," Pearson said. Bob Walsh likes to say treasurer is one of the two hardest jobs in Rhode Island politics to move up from, the other being Providence mayor. Still, it can be a springboard: Magaziner is the third treasurer in a row to use it as a platform to run for governor, and rumor has it his predecessor achieved some degree of prominence.

2. Speaking of Seth Magaziner, no offense to the general treasurer, but the biggest development in the gubernatorial race this week was probably Jorge Elorza's announcement that he won't seek the office in 2022. Though Elorza insisted to my colleague Steph Machado he had a path to victory, the mayor's poll numbers were said to be dismal, and few saw him as a credible threat for the nomination. Still, he has over $1 million in his campaign account -- more than any potential candidate save Magaziner -- and could have used it to damage his rivals even if he couldn't actually beat them. Plus, the smaller the field, the closer a candidate has to get to 50.1% in order to actually win the race. So which of the other four Democrats -- Dan McKee, Magaziner, Nellie Gorbea and Luis Daniel Muñoz -- is best-positioned to build support beyond, say, 35% of the vote and get it closer to 50%? That's a key question. True, you can never emphasize enough how early it is -- the primary is still almost a year away. Will Matt Brown, Helena Foulkes or some hitherto-discussed candidate get in? Do all the current hopefuls actually stay in? Who'll post the best numbers for the summer fundraising quarter? Can the governor's team put the Tony Silva and ILO Group controversies behind them? What events that we aren't even thinking about yet will change the landscape? As Joe Fleming put it to me Friday, "Six weeks ago the race looked totally different than it does today. And here's the thing: six weeks from now it may look totally different again."