‘George Floyd’s life mattered’: RI leaders, lawmakers respond to Chauvin trial verdict

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, discusses motions before the court as defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson’s assistant Amy Voss, back, listen, Monday, April 12, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Many Rhode Island leaders and lawmakers shared similar sentiments following the murder and manslaughter conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin Tuesday evening: Justice is served.

In a joint statement issued soon after the verdict was announced, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said they are both pleased with the decision.

“While [Tuesday’s] verdict will never bring back George Floyd, whose life was tragically taken, it reaffirms a fundamental tenant of our country — that no one is above the law. Our thoughts are with the Floyd family and the people of Minnesota,” the statement reads. “Justice was served … but we have a lot of work to do to put a stop to police brutality, root out systemic racism, and build a more equitable state and nation.”

Our statement on the Chauvin trial verdict: pic.twitter.com/AGW3Y6JGOo — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) April 20, 2021

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said while the verdict is a start, more needs to be done to root out systemic racism nationwide.

“The jury has confirmed what millions had witnessed — the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd by a police officer who was sworn to protect him,” Elorza said. “While I hope this verdict gives the Floyd family some peace, justice will not bring George back. We can’t rest until we address the centuries of racial injustices and social inequities that brought us to this moment.”

Rep. Jim Langevin called Chauvin’s acts inexcusable.

“While the vast majority of police officers serve their communities honorably, officers who fail in this responsibility breed suspicion and distrust among those they are sworn to ‘protect and serve,'” Langevin said. “Chauvin, and any other member of law enforcement, must be held accountable for their behavior when they violate the public trust.”

“George Floyd’s life mattered, and I’m heartened the jury agreed,” he continued.

Rep David Cicilline said he hopes the verdict brings Floyd’s family some peace.

“We have a lot of work to do in changing the ways police interact with those they are sworn to protect,” Cicilline said.

Justice has been served.



Although there is nothing that can ever fully heal the pain felt by the Floyd family today, I hope that today’s verdict brings some measure of relief.



We have a lot of work to do in changing the ways police interact with those they are sworn to protect. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) April 20, 2021

More to come.