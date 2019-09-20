Live Now /
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid

US & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 4, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio walks in the Independence Fourth of July parade in Independence, Iowa. DeBlasio said Friday, Sept. 20 that he is ending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) says he’s ending his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

De Blasio struggled to gain traction in a sprawling field of Democrats seeking the presidency. He announced his decision in an MSNBC interview on Friday.

De Blasio launched his bid in May, but his campaign largely failed to take off.

De Blasio says he feels he’s contributed all he can “to this primary election.” He tells MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show “it’s clearly not my time.”

