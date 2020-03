BERLIN (AP) — Governments around the globe grappled Wednesday with how to implement border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns that have unleashed transportation chaos and imperiled economies, but which authorities say are needed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

European Union leaders agreed to shut down the bloc's external borders for 30 days, while the U.S. and Canada were reportedly working out the details of a mutual ban on nonessential travel between the two countries.