Navy says it’s charting a new course after rash of problems

FILE – This April 14, 2020, file photo provided by the U.S. Army shows the USS Firebolt in Manama, Bahrain. The Firebolt fired warning shots when vessels of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a recent patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Spc. Cody Rich/U.S. Army via AP)

BATH, Maine (AP) — The Navy’s speedy littoral combat ships had propulsion problems.

Its stealthy destroyer isn’t ready to deploy. Its newest aircraft carrier is having problems with the system that launches aircraft.

The Navy is trying to get back on an even keel after shipbuilding and maintenance problems as the Biden administration prepares to release its budget.

The troubles amount to lost time and billions of dollars in the face of tensions in the South China Sea, an emboldened Russian navy and Iranian speedboats harassing vessels in the Persian Gulf.

The Navy’s top officer, Adm. Mike Gilday, said there has been a course correction and the Navy is back on a “positive trajectory.”