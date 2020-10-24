Navy: ‘Aircrew did not survive’ crash in Alabama neighborhood

US & World

by: Michael Geheren and Blake Brown/WKRG-TV

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — A Navy aircraft plane crashed southeast of Mobile, Alabama and at least two people died, NewsNation affiliate WKRG-TV reported.

“The aircrew did not survive the crash,” U.S. Naval Air Forces said in a statement confirming the aircraft was a U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II.

Local and federal officials confirmed no civilians on the ground were injured.

Earlier, authorities said at least one house was on fire. From aerial photos, the crash appeared to happen in a neighborhood.

Courtesy: Pilot Brandon Ressinger via WKRG-TV

The crash happened Friday at 5 p.m. in Foley, Alabama, near County Road 55 and Mansion St.

The crash happened near a school. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were on the scene, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Local authorities said Department of Defense and Navy officials will handle the investigation and provide updates.

The U.S. Navy won’t release the names of those deceased until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.

This is a developing story.

