NASA to announce new discovery about the moon

US & World

by: Alexa Mencia

Posted: / Updated:

A photo taken on May 13, 2019 shows a view of the moon in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — NASA is expected to announce a new discovery about the moon on Monday.

The space agency plans to share findings from its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) mission during a press conference at 12 p.m. EDT.

SOFIA is the world’s largest airborne observatory. Its nearly 9-foot telescope on a Boeing 747 aircraft flies high in the atmosphere to provide a clear view of objects in the solar system.

“Flying above 99% of the atmosphere’s obscuring water vapor, SOFIA observes in infrared wavelengths and can detect phenomena impossible to see with visible light,” NASA said in its statement.

The announcement comes as NASA prepares to send the first woman and the next man to the moon in 2024. It’s part of the agency’s 28 billion plan to send astronauts back to the lunar surface on a powerful new rocket.

NewsNation will provide live coverage of the NASA announcement on NewsNationNow.com and on the free NewsNation Now app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/22/2020: Sarah Bratko

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour