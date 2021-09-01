CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii

US & World

by: JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, Thursday, Aug. 5, pushing the vaccine developer into a profit. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Court documents say a 24-year-old Illinois woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii that misspelled Moderna.

The documents says she uploaded the card to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu on Aug. 23.

Screeners noticed the vaccine was misspelled as “Maderna.”

Officials say the card listed that she was vaccinated in Delaware, but an official there confirmed there was no vaccination record for her.

She was arrested at the Honolulu airport in on Aug. 28. She couldn’t immediately be reached for comment after a judge released her Tuesday.

