NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11/AP) – A large crowd estimated to be in the thousands gathered at Union Square Plaza Friday, prompting a police response.

The crowd was waiting for YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced Thursday on social media that he would be heading to Union Square Plaza at 4 p.m. Some young people leaving the park said they had come expecting a giveaway of a computer for livestreaming and a new PlayStation.

“Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park and use alternate routes. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays,” the NYPD tweeted.

Several fights broke out as the crowd swelled, video of the scene showed.

A witness told PIX11 News the crowd turned into a mosh pit, with people throwing chairs, garbage cans, umbrellas, basketballs, and fruit. In video footage, the packed crowd can be seen climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park.

“It was the uttermost chaos,” the witness said. “We had to run for our lives due to a stampede … it was really scary.”

Traffic was blocked by the crowd on several streets. A growing number of police officers could be seen trying to control the gathering. Some people climbed on top of a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on the side of a city bus. People could be seen climbing on top of another bus and jumping up and down.

The NYPD didn’t immediately have information on injuries or arrests. Numerous people could be seen in hand restraints, sitting on the sidewalks. Police were forming lines in the street, trying to direct the crowd, which periodically broke out in a run.

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from “Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!” to his most recent video, “I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!”

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them. In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards. Messages sent to his publicist, management company and email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.

PIX11 News reached out to UTA, Cenat’s talent representative, for a statement, but did not immediately receive a response.

Associated Press writers Brooke Lansdale, Mallika Sen, Deepti Hajela and Karen Matthews contributed to this report.