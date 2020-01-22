Massachusetts student finalist in contest to name next Mars rover

The Mars 2020 Rover is seen in the spacecraft assembly area clean room, December 27, 2019 during a media tour at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. – The Mars 2020 rover, which will take off in a few months to the Red Planet, will not only search for possible traces of past life, it will also serve as a “precursor to a human mission to Mars,” NASA scientists said December 27, 2019, when presenting the spacecraft to the press. The Martian robot made its first turns of wheel last week in the large sterile room of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, where it was born. It is scheduled to leave Earth in July 2020 from Cape Canaveral (Florida) and land on Mars in February 2021. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WESTWOOD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Massachusetts student is one of nine finalists in NASA’s contest to name its next Mars rover.

Amira Shashiry suggested the next robot heading to the red planet should be named “Promise.”

As a part of the contest, students were asked to write an essay explaining the significance of the name.

In Shashiry’s essay, she wrote that the rover “promises to bring discoveries about life on the planet.”

“As the rover keeps its promise, Americans will unite and bond over the success of its space adventures,” Shashiry wrote. “Kids around the world will be curious, and maybe someday become astronauts themselves.”

More than 177,000 students from across the world submitted an essay for the contest.

Shashiry’s submission is up against eight other names, which include “Endurance,” “Tenacity,” “Ingenuity,” “Fortitude,” “Courage,” “Vision,” “Clarity” and “Perseverance.”

Anyone can vote for their favorite name online. Voting ends on Monday.

NASA said it will announce the winner in March.