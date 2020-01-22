Massachusetts student finalist in contest to name next Mars rover

WESTWOOD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Massachusetts student is one of nine finalists in NASA’s contest to name its next Mars rover.
Amira Shashiry suggested the next robot heading to the red planet should be named “Promise.”
As a part of the contest, students were asked to write an essay explaining the significance of the name.
In Shashiry’s essay, she wrote that the rover “promises to bring discoveries about life on the planet.”
“As the rover keeps its promise, Americans will unite and bond over the success of its space adventures,” Shashiry wrote. “Kids around the world will be curious, and maybe someday become astronauts themselves.”
More than 177,000 students from across the world submitted an essay for the contest.
Shashiry’s submission is up against eight other names, which include “Endurance,” “Tenacity,” “Ingenuity,” “Fortitude,” “Courage,” “Vision,” “Clarity” and “Perseverance.”
Anyone can vote for their favorite name online. Voting ends on Monday.
NASA said it will announce the winner in March.