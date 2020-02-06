Maryland man charged with deadly California bus shooting

Coroner’s officials work behind a drape to remove the body of a person who was killed when a gunman opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus, and wounded five others before the driver pulled over onto the shoulder and the killer got off, in Lebec, Calif., some 75 miles north of Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and authorities say the the motive is unknown. The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco on Interstate 5 at the time of the shooting early Monday. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in an apparently random shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in California that killed a woman and injured five other people.

One murder count and five counts of attempted murder were filed Wednesday against 33-year-old Anthony Devonte Williams of Capitol Heights.

He appeared in a Bakersfield courtroom but his arraignment was postponed.

Williams was arrested Monday after the shooting on a San Francisco-bound bus as it headed down a freeway northwest of Los Angeles.

Authorities say passengers disarmed the gunman and forced him off the bus.