Maryland man charged with deadly California bus shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in an apparently random shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in California that killed a woman and injured five other people.
One murder count and five counts of attempted murder were filed Wednesday against 33-year-old Anthony Devonte Williams of Capitol Heights.
He appeared in a Bakersfield courtroom but his arraignment was postponed.
Williams was arrested Monday after the shooting on a San Francisco-bound bus as it headed down a freeway northwest of Los Angeles.
Authorities say passengers disarmed the gunman and forced him off the bus.