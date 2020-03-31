1  of  2
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests

(AP) — Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years.

The world’s largest hotel company says approximately 5.2 million guests may have been affected.

The information taken may have included names, addresses, birthdays, room preferences and loyalty information for linked companies like airlines.

Marriott says it’s still investigating, but it doesn’t believe credit card information, passport numbers or driver’s license information was accessed. The company says it is notifying impacted guests.

Marriott also discovered a massive data breach in late 2018.

