Man killed in Philadelphia shootout previously faced firearms charges in RI

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The gunman who was killed Thursday in a shootout with SWAT officers in Philadelphia was on parole for firearms charges out of Cranston, according to Rhode Island Judiciary records.

CBS Philly reports that the shootout began when Claude Fain threatened to kill three Pennsylvania State Parole Board agents who were serving him a warrant.

The warrant for a parole violation regarding a recent domestic incident, police told CBS Philly.

After the agents approached Fain, he reportedly yelled, “I’m going to kill all three of you [explitives]!” and ran into a nearby home.

Police said Fain then barricaded himself inside and opened fire on the agents from a second-story window.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted that Fain was shot by SWAT team members during the exchange of gunfire. Police said Fain fired a .38 caliber special revolver three times at the officers.

The threat is over. In a subsequent exchange of gunfire with SWAT personnel, the subject was struck. He was pronounced by @PhillyFireDept personnel at 2:52 PM. We are not not seeking any additional suspects. No injuries to Police or uninvolved civilians. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) January 9, 2020

R.I. Judiciary records show in 2010, Fain was found guilty of firearms charges including using a firearm during a violent crime.

He had also been charged with kidnapping and felony assault but those charges were ultimately dropped.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Cranston police about those charges and has yet to hear back.