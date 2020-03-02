Live Now
Man killed by police during incident at Catholic church

by: The Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Orange County Register reports that Santa Ana police officers fatally shot an armed man Sunday afternoon inside a Catholic church.

Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says the shooting took place shortly after the officers were flagged down at 4:20 p.m. and told someone inside Immaculate Heart of Mary Church had a gun.

Bertagna says the officers found the man with a gun inside the church, and then the shooting took place.

Bertagna says the man ran outside with the gun and collapsed on a nearby street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

